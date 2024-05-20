Xos, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOS in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Get XOS alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. XOS has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative net margin of 117.98% and a negative return on equity of 104.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.