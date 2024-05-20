Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

