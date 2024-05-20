Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.