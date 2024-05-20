Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $143.32 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.