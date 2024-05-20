Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE YSG opened at $4.50 on Monday. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -2.73.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Featured Stories

