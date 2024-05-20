Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $8.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

