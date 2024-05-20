Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

PFG opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

