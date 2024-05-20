Zacks Research Weighs in on Medifast, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MED. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

MED stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Medifast by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Medifast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

