Zacks Small Cap Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.32). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 5.8 %

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.78 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

