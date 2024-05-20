ZKH Group (ZKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Price Performance
ZKH stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ZKH Group
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
