Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zuora Trading Down 0.2 %

ZUO stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

