ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 19.03% -433.59% 14.95% ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 8 11 0 2.58 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and ZW Data Action Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.44 billion 2.41 $651.54 million $2.30 13.57 ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.21 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

