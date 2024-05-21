13,142,039 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,142,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,076,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,860,000 after purchasing an additional 105,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.