1,408 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 21,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 137,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.