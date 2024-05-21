1,417 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after buying an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.