1,547,993 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,627,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.71% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $246,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $227.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.