154,996 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 27.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.8 %

Marqeta stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

