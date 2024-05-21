16,894 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

