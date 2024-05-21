17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 1%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 10,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 185.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.