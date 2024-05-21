2,175,957 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,175,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,837,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.69% of Republic Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

