2,179,626 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,179,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,811,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

