2,204,573 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,204,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,632,000. Norges Bank owned 1.59% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

