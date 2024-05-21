2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of 2U by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

