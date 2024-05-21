37,835 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 31.6% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 652,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

