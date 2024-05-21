4,094,571 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,164,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,867,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

