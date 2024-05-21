41,531 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

