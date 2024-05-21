4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,145 shares of company stock worth $665,066 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDMT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

