5,489,252 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,489,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,400,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.81% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,179,000 after buying an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after buying an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

