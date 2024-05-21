6,042 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

Nucor stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

