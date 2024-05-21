7,700 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,120,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

