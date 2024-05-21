797,937 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 797,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,237,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of MongoDB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,877,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.68 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

