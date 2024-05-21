8,390,499 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,390,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,008,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

