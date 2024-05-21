861,832 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 861,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,781,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after buying an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gartner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,621,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.68. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

