9,273,163 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,273,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,180,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.44% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after buying an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $82,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.