A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 763,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

