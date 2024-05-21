Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland purchased 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

