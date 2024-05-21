Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 416.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

