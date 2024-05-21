Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $110.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

