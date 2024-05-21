Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SWaN & Legend Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,562 shares of company stock worth $52,443,046. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.