AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $10.68. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 142,487 shares traded.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 272,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 109,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

