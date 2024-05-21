Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

