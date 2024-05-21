Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 904,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

