Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 401.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

