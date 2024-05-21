Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Stock Performance
Shares of ALLT opened at $2.12 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.03.
About Allot Communications
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.