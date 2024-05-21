Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.12 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

