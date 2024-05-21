Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.23

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.60). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,155 shares traded.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6,625.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Alpha Real Trust
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
