Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.23

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.60). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,155 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6,625.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Alpha Real Trust

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($18,047.79). 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.