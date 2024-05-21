Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 321,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 22,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 192,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

