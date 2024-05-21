Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $22.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Alphatec Trading Down 0.2 %

ATEC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,569 shares of company stock worth $3,931,095. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.