Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.