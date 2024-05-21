Altus Power, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Altus Power Price Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

