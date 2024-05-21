Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,838,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at $345,037,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,188 shares of company stock valued at $21,654,478 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

