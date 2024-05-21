American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

